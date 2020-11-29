AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 200,300 Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 1.46% of Qumu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,664,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ QUMU traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.20. Qumu Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

