AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases 402,596 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,596 shares during the quarter. Century Casinos makes up about 1.3% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 5.07% of Century Casinos worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Century Casinos by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 85,591 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 70.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,390 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNTY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,579. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

CNTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

