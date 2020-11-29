AWM Investment Company Inc. Makes New $6.50 Million Investment in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 888,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 1.30% of Pacific Ethanol at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

PEIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BWS Financial began coverage on Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PEIX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,906,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,553. The firm has a market cap of $458.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

