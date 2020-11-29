AWM Investment Company Inc. Invests $259,000 in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.27% of EMCORE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 20.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 12.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Shares of EMKR stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.28. 163,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.