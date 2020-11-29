AWM Investment Company Inc. Invests $2.20 Million in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.98% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $8,799,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,100,000.

Shares of HSAQ stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.50. 4,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

