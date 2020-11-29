AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

AWM Investment Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,632 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.78% of Repro Med Systems worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repro Med Systems stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 258,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 million, a PE ratio of -455.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRMD shares. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Repro Med Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

