AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.22% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCMD. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of TCMD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.61. 42,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,106. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $827.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.68 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

