AWM Investment Company Inc. Decreases Position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

AWM Investment Company Inc. decreased its stake in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,805,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146,729 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of eMagin worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMAN. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in eMagin in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in eMagin by 60.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin in the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

EMAN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,820. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms have commented on EMAN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

