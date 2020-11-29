AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MWK)

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MWK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 436,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Mohawk Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the second quarter worth about $732,000.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Shares of MWK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 169,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,342. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MWK. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Mohawk Group Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.