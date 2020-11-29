AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires 50,100 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Noodles & Company worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Noodles & Company by 2,557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 291,594 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Noodles & Company by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 262,397 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Noodles & Company by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 267,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Noodles & Company by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDLS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. 58,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,082. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $355.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Noodles & Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

