AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of The Joint worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.00 million, a P/E ratio of 97.34 and a beta of 1.11. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. On average, research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

