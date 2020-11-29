Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVVIY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

AVVIY stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.14. Aviva has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

