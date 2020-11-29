Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AUTL. BidaskClub cut Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $132,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

