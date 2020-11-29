Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $295.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.20.
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $272.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.88.
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,106 shares of company stock valued at $691,806. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 27.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the software company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $295,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
