Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $295.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.20.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $272.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 716.92%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,106 shares of company stock valued at $691,806. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 27.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the software company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $295,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

