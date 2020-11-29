Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADSK. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.20.
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $272.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.88 and a 200 day moving average of $234.88. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $282.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 142.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,106 shares of company stock worth $691,806 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the software company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
