Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADSK. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.20.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $272.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.88 and a 200 day moving average of $234.88. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $282.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 142.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 716.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,106 shares of company stock worth $691,806 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the software company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

