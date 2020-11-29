Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,398 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 45.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.20.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $272.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.88. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $282.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 142.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,106 shares of company stock worth $691,806 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.