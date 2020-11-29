Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AUB. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

AUB opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.63 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

In related news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 4,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $92,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,455.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,800 shares of company stock worth $320,080 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

