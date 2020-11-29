AstraZeneca (AZN) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) is one of 763 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AstraZeneca to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstraZeneca’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AstraZeneca and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca $24.38 billion $1.34 billion 30.06 AstraZeneca Competitors $1.96 billion $223.00 million -2.79

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. AstraZeneca is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AstraZeneca and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca 9.65% 37.23% 8.30% AstraZeneca Competitors -3,723.01% -270.20% -31.02%

Dividends

AstraZeneca pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. AstraZeneca pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 31.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AstraZeneca lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of AstraZeneca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AstraZeneca and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 0 0 0 0 N/A AstraZeneca Competitors 7505 20349 38405 1554 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 33.81%. Given AstraZeneca’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AstraZeneca has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. The company's marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Tudorza/Eklira, Fasenra, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalen and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR/Seroquel XR, and Vimovo for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. It has a collaboration agreement with Arcus Biosciences, Inc. to evaluate domvanalimab (AB154), an investigational anti-TIGIT antibody in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab); and Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize next-generation alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

