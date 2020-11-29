Assure (ARHH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of ($10.74) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect Assure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARHH opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 million and a PE ratio of 15.50. Assure has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81.

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

