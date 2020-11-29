ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €292.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €292.00 ($343.53) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €340.50 ($400.59).

