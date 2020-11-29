ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 2nd (OTCMKTS:ARYBU)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:ARYBU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 2nd. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II had issued 13,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:ARYBU opened at $10.39 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 499,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

