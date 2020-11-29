Arco Platform (ARCE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 30th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $907.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $59.49.

ARCE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

