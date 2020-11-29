Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

ACKAY opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $18.85.

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.