Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APTO. BidaskClub cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

APTO stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $558.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

