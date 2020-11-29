Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMTI) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 2nd

Applied Molecular Transport’s (NASDAQ:AMTI) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 2nd. Applied Molecular Transport had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $154,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms recently commented on AMTI. BidaskClub lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $32.97 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $36.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.32.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $212,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $300,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

