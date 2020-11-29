Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.70.

Shares of AAPL opened at $116.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,982.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

