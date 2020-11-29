Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce ($0.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.47) to ($4.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 677,044 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $1,430,052 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,587. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

