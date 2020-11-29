Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIV. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

NYSE AIV opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

