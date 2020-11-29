Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) PT Raised to $8.50 at Bank of America

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.73.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

