Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) received a €61.00 ($71.76) target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.