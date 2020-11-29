AngioDynamics’ (ANGO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANGO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $545.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

