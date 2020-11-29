Analyzing Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP)

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

This table compares Nine Energy Service and (WGRP)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.10 -$217.75 million $0.32 7.94 (WGRP) $849.98 million 0.04 -$108.09 million N/A N/A

(WGRP) has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Energy Service.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and (WGRP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -100.20% -24.16% -9.53% (WGRP) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of (WGRP) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nine Energy Service and (WGRP), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A (WGRP) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

(WGRP) beats Nine Energy Service on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

(WGRP) Company Profile

Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gasand power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.