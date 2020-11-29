Analyzing Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Atlantic American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37% Atlantic American 0.85% 5.18% 1.63%

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic American has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emergent Capital and Atlantic American’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 1.07 $14.50 million N/A N/A Atlantic American $198.18 million 0.21 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A

Emergent Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantic American.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.8% of Atlantic American shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Emergent Capital and Atlantic American, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Atlantic American beats Emergent Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products. It also provides surety bond coverage for school bus transportation and subdivision construction, as well as performance and payment bonds. In addition, it provides term, individual and group whole life insurance, as well as medicare supplement and other accident and health insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents and brokers. Atlantic American Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

