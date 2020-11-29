Analyzing Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) & Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Fluidigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A Fluidigm -48.46% -23.91% -12.76%

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Fluidigm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fluidigm $117.24 million 3.87 -$64.79 million ($0.53) -11.55

Berkeley Lights has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluidigm.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Fluidigm shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Fluidigm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Berkeley Lights and Fluidigm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fluidigm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus price target of $91.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Fluidigm has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 117.86%. Given Fluidigm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluidigm is more favorable than Berkeley Lights.

Summary

Fluidigm beats Berkeley Lights on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 system, Polaris system, C1 IFCs, and Polaris IFC. It sells instruments, consumables, and services to academic institutions, clinical research laboratories, and contract research organizations, as well as biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies. Fluidigm Corporation sells its products to academic institutions, life sciences, and clinical research laboratories that conduct research, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

