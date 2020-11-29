Analyzing Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) and Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) and Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Andover Mining and Golub Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andover Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Golub Capital BDC 0 2 1 0 2.33

Golub Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential downside of 15.83%. Given Golub Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golub Capital BDC is more favorable than Andover Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andover Mining and Golub Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golub Capital BDC $172.30 million 13.55 -$18.58 million $1.27 10.99

Andover Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golub Capital BDC.

Profitability

This table compares Andover Mining and Golub Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A Golub Capital BDC -41.24% 7.16% 3.54%

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats Andover Mining on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andover Mining Company Profile

Andover Mining Corp., a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in Alaska and Utah, the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Sun property located in the Ambler Mineral Belt of Alaska; and interests in approximately 18,000 acres of patented and unpatented mining property in the Tintic Mining Districts in Utah County and Juab County, Utah, USA. The company was formerly known as Andover Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Andover Mining Corp. in January 2012. Andover Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

