Analysts Set United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) PT at $42.50

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USM. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 349.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 762.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 121.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in United States Cellular by 199.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USM opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.67 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

