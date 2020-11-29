Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,143. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

