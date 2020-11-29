Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,143. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.