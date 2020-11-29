Analysts Expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to announce $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.39. Medifast posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. Medifast’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.75.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 83.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Medifast by 306.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 1,362.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 99.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 32.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MED opened at $206.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.30. Medifast has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $206.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

