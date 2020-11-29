Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Post $1.37 EPS

Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens upped their target price on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in LHC Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,951,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LHC Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in LHC Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.