Analysts Expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06).

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of CBB opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bell has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 7.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 313,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 227,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 3rd quarter worth $2,625,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 1,871,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

