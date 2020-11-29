Analysts Expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.70. Bridge Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

BDGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $479.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.09. Bridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc acquired 21,496 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $460,229.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,784.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Rubin acquired 4,971 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $102,800.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,470.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,846 shares of company stock valued at $569,799 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bridge Bancorp by 940.0% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth $388,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 245.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2,364.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 328.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

