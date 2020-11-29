Analysts Anticipate CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings. CBL & Associates Properties posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBL & Associates Properties.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBL. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

In related news, CFO Farzana K. Mitchell sold 271,543 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $51,593.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,546.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $191,129.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,030,915 shares in the company, valued at $185,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,452,529 shares of company stock valued at $444,182. 20.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164,831 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 139,835 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 184,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 9 properties managed for third parties.

