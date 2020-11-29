Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $155.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.31.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $140.38. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,153 shares of company stock worth $10,942,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

