Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.31.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,942,236 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.