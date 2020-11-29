Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Argus

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective upped by Argus from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.31.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $140.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,942,236. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.