Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.16). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 754.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

