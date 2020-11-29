Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $131.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $132.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $4,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $2,629,041.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,119 shares of company stock worth $59,770,809. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

