AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) is Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up about 2.0% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.30% of AMETEK worth $297,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 147.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,733.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,571 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $119.77. 422,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $121.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

