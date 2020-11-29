American Tower (NYSE:AMT) vs. Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Critical Analysis

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

American Tower has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Tower and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 2 11 0 2.85 Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 1 4 0 2.50

American Tower presently has a consensus price target of $278.36, indicating a potential upside of 18.91%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus price target of $53.83, indicating a potential downside of 17.18%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 24.08% 42.42% 4.53% Ryman Hospitality Properties -13.26% -32.04% -3.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Tower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Tower and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $7.58 billion 13.72 $1.89 billion $7.73 30.28 Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.60 billion 2.23 $145.79 million $6.86 9.48

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Tower beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company's Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. * The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

