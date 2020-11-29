American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $234.09 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

